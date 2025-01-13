If we can’t pass 3/5, why not go for 2/3rds? 2022 Ballot measure that just failed being resurrected.

Sponsor: Proposed and passed by the 2021 South Dakota Legislature – HJR 5003

(From the Secretary of State’s website)

And in case you forgot how that turned out:

I remind you of how that turned out, as it appears that LEGISLATORS HAVE DEVELOPED AMNESIA, forgetting the outcome of what the will of the voters was. Because today, we have a new measure that goes wildly farther than the previous legislation:

Wait.. what? Didn’t voters just reject a 2/3 vote for anything that cost or raised over 10 million? So now someone is bringing legislation to require a 2/3 vote on ANY constitutional amendment?

Couple of items, as I had to put pencil to paper. 2/3 is actually a higher number of votes than 3/5, so they’re introducing legislation that is not only more onerous in scope (beyond the original tax/cost of $10 million to everything), it’s requiring a higher vote total to pass.

When the bill that was just related to taxes and appropriations was smashed by a 2/3 vote, most people got the hint. This new legislature? They apparently need more instruction about the will of the people.