If you’re not in the club, you might be a leaker!

Certain House and Senate legislators are being carved up and divided along not party lines, but on whether they’re in the right legislative clique. Because if they aren’t – when it comes to communicating with state leaders – they might be a dirty leaker!

Rep. Aaron Aylward, who spearheaded the letter-writing campaign, told The Dakota Scout the group felt an urgency to send the correspondence due to escalating geopolitical tensions around the globe — particularly wars involving Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Hamas. and… Aylward told The Scout only 55 lawmakers were asked to sign onto the letters due to fears of “leaks.”

Read that here.

A letter to our US Senator on policy which is apparently too secret to talk to all legislators about? ‘Due to fear of leaks?”

We live in interesting times. And paranoid times.