Minnehaha County Commission candidate Cole Heisey is convinced that it must be supporters of his former or current opponents who bent a couple of his yard signs, and *gasp* took one off the stand, and laid it on the ground next to it. And as he declares to the Gods of wire and coroplast – Cole will be pursuing camera footage and pressing charges!
Is he sure it is supporters of past or current opponents? And not a roving pack of women who don’t care for Cole’s opinions on how monogamy is outdated?
I’m sure local police and the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney will put maximum effort and resources into those sign-bending vandals. And they shall rue the day!
One thought on “I’m sure they’ll get right on that, Cole.”
It probably doesn’t help that on Sept 20, AFTER the reports had surfaced about Mark Robinson, Cole sent out an email promoting Doeden’s gala with Robinson’s face plastered across graphic as the featured speaker.