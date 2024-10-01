I’m sure they’ll get right on that, Cole.

Minnehaha County Commission candidate Cole Heisey is convinced that it must be supporters of his former or current opponents who bent a couple of his yard signs, and *gasp* took one off the stand, and laid it on the ground next to it. And as he declares to the Gods of wire and coroplast – Cole will be pursuing camera footage and pressing charges!

Is he sure it is supporters of past or current opponents? And not a roving pack of women who don’t care for Cole’s opinions on how monogamy is outdated?

I’m sure local police and the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney will put maximum effort and resources into those sign-bending vandals. And they shall rue the day!