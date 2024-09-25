I don’t think I’d seen this figure before, but WOW. How to eliminate 1/3 of South Dakota State Budget at the hands of a very poorly written ballot measure:
According to a memo to be presented to the Joint Committee on Appropriations on July 30, 2024, the LRC estimates that IM-28 could negatively impact South Dakota’s state budget by up to $646.2 million for the 2025 Fiscal Year. This amount represents 46.5 percent of the state’s sales tax revenue and 100 percent of tobacco tax revenues.
Calling it’s passage catastrophic would be an understatement.
Imagine how much our property taxes would go up. Imagine what new taxes would be put upon South Dakotans, were it to pass.
Ever wanted to see a South Dakota with nearly everything funded by state government shut down? That would be one way to find out.
3 thoughts on “IM28 passage estimated to cut well over $640 MILLION from budget”
Mr. Weiland is a slob when it comes to writing measures, initiated. He should be ousted from the process. Everything he touches turns brown.
If this monstrosity passes, it would be up to the legislature to define “consumable goods”
“Consumable Goods means a product that is routinely depleted. Examples include supplies such as paper, . pens, file folders, computer disks, toner, ink cartridges, and similar items. Consumables also include such items as asphalt, road sand, and similar items. Consumables also include food, drink, and similar items.” This definition comes from https://www.lawinsider.com/dictionary/consumable-goods
I’ve heard cigarettes and whiskey can be considered consumable goods.
That is a lot of smokes, chewing tobacco and vape accessories/cartridges. No tax on them? Great!