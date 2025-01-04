Incoming State House Majority Leader says school choice will be ‘relief valve’ for children’s mental health issues

Incoming House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach discusses his views of what a school voucher program would look like with third party vendors, and goes into detail on how it will ‘help’ children with mental health issues, according to an interview in the Black Hills Pioneer,

There are third-party vendors out there that can help us administer it smartly with guardrails so that the money is only used by those families who take the money for either the tuition or for certain defined and approved expenses directly relevant to their child’s education. Take a look at what we’re able to do with virtual education. It’s mind blowing. You can have the best instructors in the world teaching your child virtually.

and..

I keep hearing this term, ‘no public money for private schools.’ And they the folks that are advocates for having a monopoly, if you will, and just the public school system. I think they’re wrong. I think that the public money is to be as directed by the legislature, and the Constitution directs us to use all suitable means to ensure that the benefits of education are available to everybody. And I don’t think public school is the best choice for everybody. I also think that these issues that we’re hearing about all the time of mental health, the school people are always telling us they want more mental health counselors, in many ways, an education savings account program to give parents choice of where to direct the funds will be a relief valve for a lot of those mental health issues for the kids that don’t fit in in the public school, or it’s not the right environment for them.