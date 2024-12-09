Incoming Majority Leader Senator John Thune sets aggressive work agenda for 2025 with 10 straight weeks of work, Border Security and Tax Cuts at top of agenda

Incoming Majority Leader & South Dakota Senator John Thune is setting an aggressive work schedule for the opening weeks of the US Senate in an attempt to get things done that have fallen by the wayside under the Biden Administration:

President-elect Donald Trump won’t succeed in his agenda, get his Cabinet nominees confirmed, secure the border, or extend tax cuts if the Senate shows up for work only 102 days next year, as it did this year. Luckily for Trump, Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the incoming majority leader, has set an aggressive schedule for 2025 that will almost double the upper chamber’s number of working days.

and..

Last week, during a Senate Republican retreat at the Library of Congress, Thune introduced a Senate schedule that would have senators working on the Senate floor five days a week, including 179 total days in session, and would start the year with before the first recess in March. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had the Senate in for only 150 days during President Joe Biden’s first term.

Thune also outlined a plan for two filibuster-proof reconciliation bills next year, the first addressing border security and the second extending the Trump tax cuts.