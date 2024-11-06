Is Minnehaha County having a problem with the ballot counting process?

I had a note dropped to me that there’s chatter going around to the effect of “Word from Minnehaha County that only halfway through even opening Absentee Ballots. Auditor put out a call for emergency help.”

Don’t know if that’s true or not, but we’re not seeing much in terms of results from the state’s largest county at a few minutes to 10pm. This might be a performance check of Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson that it will be hard for her County Commission to ignore.

Of course, this is also coming as I’m told Leah is reportedly telling anyone who will listen that she’s running for SOS in 2026.