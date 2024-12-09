Is South Dakota allowed to produce any energy? House member doesn’t seem to think so.

From Twitter:

Noting that it’s North Dakota with the oil reserves and South Dakota has ethanol production, breezy plains and open skies, someone should ask radical anti-energy activist and State Representative Brandei Schefbauer exactly what energy we’re allowed to produce in the state, since she’s opposed to the big three that people who own large tracts of land are allowed to produce income from?

She doesn’t want South Dakota ethanol to be able to compete in the world market. She doesn’t want landowners to permit wind turbines. And she doesn’t want landowners to allow for solar panels. It’s as bad as an HOA Karen telling people that their grass is getting too long, and they have to have a certain color blinds in their windows.

If land owners want to lease their land for wind or solar, that should be their business.