Is South Dakota allowed to produce any energy? House member doesn’t seem to think so.

Noting that it’s North Dakota with the oil reserves and South Dakota has ethanol production, breezy plains and open skies, someone should ask radical anti-energy activist and State Representative Brandei Schefbauer exactly what energy we’re allowed to produce in the state, since she’s opposed to the big three that people who own large tracts of land are allowed to produce income from?
She doesn’t want South Dakota ethanol to be able to compete in the world market. She doesn’t want landowners to permit wind turbines. And she doesn’t want landowners to allow for solar panels. It’s as bad as an HOA Karen telling people that their grass is getting too long, and they have to have a certain color blinds in their windows.
If land owners want to lease their land for wind or solar, that should be their business.
She is also saying no to millions in potential property tax revenue for counties. I can’t wait to hear her plan for property tax relief. Saying no to energy projects means the property tax burden will only increase for local homeowners and small businesses.
.50 cents per foot to the counties sure could have been a nice start to some property tax relief. Too bad we threw that away
I miss the days when we had normal representatives.
Now we have Hansen, Odenbach, Schaefbauer, Lems, May, Overweg, Greenfield, Pischke, Howard, Gosch, and the like,
S–t storm a coming.
NO to energy?
I’ll bet she likes it when the lights turn on.
We are indeed entering a dim future for SD.
Mostly mentally with this new legislature.
Ahhh yes, anything that has any connection to “green” is bad. Diversification of energy and having options is a good thing, unless you are a cave man, or cave woman in this case. It’s going to be fun watching Trump voters struggle the next 4 years while they raise their taxes to fund the wealthy tax cuts.
This blog is a classic example of why people have turned away from the Democrat party and the Neocon Republicans. All the party hacks that hate on others cause they fear losing their place in the party. the establishment has been losing for more than a decade now.
How is your Podcast going Toby?