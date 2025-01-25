

Johnson Applauds Noem’s Confirmation to Homeland Security

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) applauded the U.S. Senate’s quick confirmation of Governor Kristi Noem to be President Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security. The Senate voted to secure her confirmation by a vote of 59-34.

“Kristi Noem has always been a leader who takes action, that’s why I’m happy she will officially be the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,” said Johnson. “I’ve seen Kristi make good decisions in times of adversity and disaster, and I know she will continue to showcase her strong South Dakota work ethic in her new role.”