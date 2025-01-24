Johnson Continues to Chair Panel Overseeing Rural Broadband, Crypto

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) has been named Chair of the Congressional subcommittee overseeing rural broadband development efforts. Prior to joining the U.S. House, Johnson was the co-owner of a South Dakota engineering and consulting firm specializing in rural broadband.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us in the Ag Committee,” said Johnson. “We must pass a long overdue Farm Bill and establish regulations for the crypto industry. I’m looking forward to serving as a subcommittee Chairman again to improve lives in rural America and improve our economy.”

Johnson’s panel, the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development, focuses on numerous policy areas, including:

Crypto Regulation – Commodity markets, including those for digital assets, are regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which is overseen by Johnson’s subcommittee. Recent failures with the digital asset space have prompted calls to address possible deficiencies in the regulation of cryptocurrency markets. Farm Bill Drafting – The subcommittee has primary responsibility for drafting two sections of the 2025 Farm Bill—Title VI (Rural Development) and Title IX (Energy)—and will assist with drafting numerous other Farm Bill provisions. Commodity Markets – The CFTC and the subcommittee oversee numerous features of commodities markets, including exchanges, swaps, futures, and derivatives. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over the impacts of inflation, global conflict, and trade distortions on global commodity markets. Rural Infrastructure – The subcommittee oversees USDA Rural Development and its investments in rural energy, rural businesses, rural housing, and rural connectivity. These programs have dramatically improved infrastructure in rural America.

“I’m thrilled to welcome both returning and new subcommittee leadership for the 119th Congress, who will lead with strength, expertise, and a shared commitment to advancing the interests of rural America,” said House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA). “Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that American farmers, ranchers, and rural communities thrive during this pivotal moment. We must defend our food security, strengthen our nation’s agricultural economy, and most importantly pass a comprehensive farm bill that we will send to President Trump’s desk.”

Johnson was also named to the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit.

On the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Johnson was named to the Subcommittees on Aviation; Highways and Transit; and Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials.

###