Johnson Introduces Legislation to Stop Fentanyl Trafficking from China

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and the Select Committee on China’s Fentanyl Policy Working Group introduced legislation to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis and hold China accountable for its role in fueling the epidemic. The Working Group has drafted these bills in response to their research on the devastating impact of fentanyl on American communities.

“China has been flooding our nation with fentanyl for years, profiting on the destruction and poisoning of American lives,” said Johnson. “Getting tough on China includes cracking down on their money-making fentanyl scheme, which is devastating American families. These bills will curb the flow of fentanyl and make our streets safer.”

In 2022, fentanyl was responsible for nearly 70% of drug overdose deaths for adults ages 18-45 – a staggering and preventable loss of life.

Johnson was appointed to the Fentanyl Policy Working Group in June 2024.

Legislation:

Joint Task Force to Counter Illicit Synthetic Narcotics Act of 2024

This bill establishes a Joint Task Force to counter synthetic narcotics, primarily focusing on opioids like fentanyl. The task force will bring together representatives from relevant federal agencies to conduct joint operations, disrupt trafficking networks, and enforce sanctions. It will focus on international and domestic coordination, including addressing the role of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the opioid crisis. The task force aims to streamline interagency collaboration, enhance legal enforcement, and report regularly to Congress.

Read text here.

The CCP Fentanyl Sanctions Act

This bill targets what the bipartisan fentanyl report described as the “Achilles’ heel” of fentanyl and related synthetic narcotics producers—their exposure to the U.S. banking system courtesy of their licit activity. that the legislation establishes new sanctions authorities against actors involved in fentanyl trafficking and expands existing sanctions authorities to target PRC vessels or ports that knowingly or recklessly facilitate shipment/transportation of illicit synthetic narcotics.

Read text here.

International Protection from PRC Fentanyl and Other Synthetic Opioids Act

This bill aims to combat fentanyl trafficking by imposing “docking fees” on entities of the People’s Republic of China that fail to implement “Know Your Customer” and related safeguards against the production and export of fentanyl precursors. It introduces compliance requirements for PRC ports, vessels, and exporters, with penalties for non-compliance and falsified records.

Read text here.

Each piece of legislation is cosponsored by Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI), Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), and Michelle Steel (R-CA).

