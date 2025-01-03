Johnson Takes Oath of Office for 119thCongress
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after taking the oath of office and being sworn in as South Dakota’s lone representative in the U.S. House:
“I’m really excited to continue to work for South Dakotans. This Congress, with a Republican House, Senate, and White House, presents a unique opportunity for strong, conservative victories like securing the border, unleashing American energy, cutting spending, and getting tough on China. We’ve got a lot to do. Let’s get to work.”
The 119th Congress is Johnson’s fourth term in the U.S. House.
###
2 thoughts on “Johnson Takes Oath of Office for 119th Congress”
I am really interested on your plans for saving Social Security?
I am really interested on your plans for Lower Consumer Prices?
I am really interested on your plans for keeping American Energy State Side and not exporting our energy for corporate profit?
And I am really interested in how you are going to ‘get tough’ on China?
the Muskrat: so corporations aren’t supposed to make a profit? How will they pay their employees without profit?