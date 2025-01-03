Johnson Takes Oath of Office for 119th Congress

Johnson Takes Oath of Office for 119thCongress

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after taking the oath of office and being sworn in as South Dakota’s lone representative in the U.S. House:

“I’m really excited to continue to work for South Dakotans. This Congress, with a Republican House, Senate, and White House, presents a unique opportunity for strong, conservative victories like securing the border, unleashing American energy, cutting spending, and getting tough on China. We’ve got a lot to do. Let’s get to work.”

The 119th Congress is Johnson’s fourth term in the U.S. House.

