Johnson Takes Oath of Office for 119th Congress

Johnson Takes Oath of Office for 119thCongress

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after taking the oath of office and being sworn in as South Dakota’s lone representative in the U.S. House:

“I’m really excited to continue to work for South Dakotans. This Congress, with a Republican House, Senate, and White House, presents a unique opportunity for strong, conservative victories like securing the border, unleashing American energy, cutting spending, and getting tough on China. We’ve got a lot to do. Let’s get to work.”

The 119th Congress is Johnson’s fourth term in the U.S. House.

2 thoughts on “Johnson Takes Oath of Office for 119th Congress”

  1. I am really interested on your plans for saving Social Security?

    I am really interested on your plans for Lower Consumer Prices?

    I am really interested on your plans for keeping American Energy State Side and not exporting our energy for corporate profit?

    And I am really interested in how you are going to ‘get tough’ on China?

    Reply

  2. the Muskrat: so corporations aren’t supposed to make a profit? How will they pay their employees without profit?

    Reply

