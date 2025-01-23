Congressman Dusty Johnson Votes to Protect Life

Johnson Votes to Protect Life

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to protect every baby that survives a failed abortion attempt.

“There should be no doubt that a child born after a failed abortion attempt is a living person,” said Johnson. “This bill will ensure babies who survive an attempt to end their life will receive the care they need. Every child deserves a chance at life.”

Johnson recently earned an A+ rating on the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life Scorecard, which takes into account his votes and actions in the 118th Congress.

Background on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act:

Requires that health care practitioners who are present at the live birth exercise skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child—the same degree of care that would be offered to any other child born prematurely of the same gestational age. After those efforts, the health care workers must transport and admit the child to a hospital.

Requires health care practitioners and hospital employees to report violations to law enforcement authorities, reducing the number of born-alive abortions that go unreported.

Penalizes the intentional killing of a born-alive child through fines or up to 5 years imprisonment.

Gives the mother of the abortion survivor a civil cause of action against the abortionist and protection from prosecution, recognizing that women are the second victims of abortion and promoting the dignity of motherhood.

###