Larry Rhoden to be Sworn In as 34th Governor of South Dakota

Larry Rhoden to be Sworn In as 34thGovernor of South Dakota

Larry Rhoden announced his plans to be sworn in as the 34th Governor of South Dakota. The oath of office will be administered on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 11:00 am CT/10:00 am MT by Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen in the Governor’s Office. The brief ceremony will be open to the press.

A larger, public swearing-in ceremony will be held on February 8, 2025, in the State Capitol Rotunda. That ceremony will be open to the public and will be followed with a Capitol Ball that evening in the State Capitol Rotunda.