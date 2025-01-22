Learned something new today – SD State Constitution’s Article 8, section 16

Listening to testimony against House Bill HB 1009, and Large Schools Lobbyist Diana Miller cited the State Constitution today. A passage I was not familiar with, but very current as it relates to a number of issues before the body.

§ 16. Public support of sectarian instruction prohibited. No appropriation of lands, money or other property or credits to aid any sectarian school shall ever be made by the state, or any county or municipality within the state, nor shall the state or any county or municipality within the state accept any grant, conveyance, gift or bequest of lands, money or other property to be used for sectarian purposes, and no sectarian instruction shall be allowed in any school or institution aided or supported by the state.

Read that here.

I tend to believe that this would apply to several issues this legislative session. And I would venture that would also include Senator “California” Carley’s bill (SB51) to post the ten commandments in every classroom, as well as Rep. Al Novstrup’s bill to place volunteer chaplains (HB 1054) in public schools.

Interesting that these measures might flagrantly violate the South Dakota State Constitution. And 136 years after it was written, our state’s constitutional framers deserve a shout out for being not just timely, but timeless.