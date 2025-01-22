Listening to testimony against House Bill HB 1009, and Large Schools Lobbyist Diana Miller cited the State Constitution today. A passage I was not familiar with, but very current as it relates to a number of issues before the body.
§ 16. Public support of sectarian instruction prohibited. No appropriation of lands, money or other property or credits to aid any sectarian school shall ever be made by the state, or any county or municipality within the state, nor shall the state or any county or municipality within the state accept any grant, conveyance, gift or bequest of lands, money or other property to be used for sectarian purposes, and no sectarian instruction shall be allowed in any school or institution aided or supported by the state.
I tend to believe that this would apply to several issues this legislative session. And I would venture that would also include Senator “California” Carley’s bill (SB51) to post the ten commandments in every classroom, as well as Rep. Al Novstrup’s bill to place volunteer chaplains (HB 1054) in public schools.
Interesting that these measures might flagrantly violate the South Dakota State Constitution. And 136 years after it was written, our state’s constitutional framers deserve a shout out for being not just timely, but timeless.
6 thoughts on “Learned something new today – SD State Constitution’s Article 8, section 16”
Article VIII, Section 16
Not sure when it was created, but it is certainly in the state Constitution today.
Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue
Carson v. Makin
That part of the State Constitution is what was known as the Blaine Amendment. It was struck down by the US Supreme court in 2020 in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.
Seems pretty clear to me. Not sure how the other Supreme Court decisions apply here.
Yes, but.
The Espinoza decision was regarding the use of state scholarship funds for students attending private parochial schools. Not with how the state spends money in their own schools.
HB 1009 is distinctly different than the facts in Montana that was at issue in Espinoza. Montana’s legislature established a program offering tax credits to organizations that awarded scholarships to private schools. Like SD, Montana’s constitution barred government aid to schools controlled by religious entities. The Montana DOR adopted a rule that prohibited families from using the scholarships at religious schools. SCOTUS ruled that the DOR violated the Free Exercise Clause because it promoted unequal treatment on a religious basis.
This is entirely different than HB 1009 in that the funds did not come directly from the state’s revenues. That is where the line gets crossed and it violates not only the SD Constitution (which is still valid BTW), and most importantly, the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.
Of course, with this cast of characters as sponsors, this makes very little difference. Pass it. Sign it into law. See how long it lasts in court.