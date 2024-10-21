Losing D31 Senate Candidate continues to take to courts to protest her defeat

I get the feeling that someone can’t take a hint that voters didn’t care to see her elected:

18-point loser won’t drop claims

Lawrence County elected officials have also faced six legal actions from Kate Crowley-Johnson, who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate as a Republican in the June primary. Four have been dismissed, one against the Lawrence County auditor and board of commissioners is pending, and an appeal was filed in another case in September.

Crowley-Johnson lost by 18 percentage points to incumbent Sen. Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish. She’s filed actions against Deibert, Lawrence County commissioners and the auditor challenging the use of automatic tabulating machines to count ballots.

and..

“Many of the claims are not fully developed,” Judge Jeffrey Connolly wrote. “Many are illogical.”

Crowley-Johnson denied an interview request for this story but alleged in text messages to South Dakota Searchlight that “the court system broke its own laws.” She also used profanity in the text messages and accused South Dakota Searchlight of writing “propaganda.”