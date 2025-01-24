Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden: South Dakota’s Grit and Hospitality

South Dakota’s Grit and Hospitality

By: Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden

January 24, 2025

In 1925, a group of leaders had a vision. They wanted to create something in South Dakota so grand it would draw visitors from all over the world. And they were successful! This year, we celebrate 100 years of the establishment of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, an attraction so grand it brings millions of visitors to our state each year

But people don’t just visit South Dakota for our Shrine of Democracy. They come back because of our people. Our South Dakota spirit helps them make a connection with our people, and our natural beauty satisfies their want for adventure and exploration.

South Dakota’s tourism industry is a big reason why we have been so successful, and 2024 was a big year for tourism! We once again broke the record for most new visitors to our state: 14.9 million. In fact, we broke this record every year but one since Kristi Noem has been our governor, which is a testament to her leadership and ability to tell South Dakota’s story.

Those visitors spread out to all corners of our great state. 8.7 million people hiked, biked, camped, and enjoyed our great parks system, 11% more than the year before. And 3.8 million travelers explored a National Park.

These visitors help make life just a little bit better for us here in South Dakota. Thanks to tourism, South Dakota households pay $1,100 less in taxes! When you add it all up, South Dakota’s efforts in 2024 resulted in visitor spending of more than five billion dollars. This is also a new record! And one out of every 11 jobs in South Dakota is supported by the tourism industry, which keeps South Dakota families strong.

So how is a state with less than one million people finding such great success? Simple – the South Dakotans who work in the tourism industry are always thinking up new and innovative ways to attract visitors. And when they come, we give travelers a one-of-a-kind experience to keep them coming back.

We appreciate the wonder of our great outdoors and take steps to maintain it. Travel South Dakota created the Forever 605 code to help folks “Explore all points on the map, and not overcrowd just a few of them. To travel far, but shop local. To embrace the moment, but respect the past. To let the wild be wild – and keep nature in nature. To give just as much to the 605 state as this place will give to you.”

Our people’s grit and South Dakota’s hospitality make us an incredible place to visit. We are blessed to live here and fortunate that we get to share our state with others. And to all the South Dakotans working in the tourism industry, keep up the great work!

