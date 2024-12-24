Merry Christmas from Senator Mike Rounds

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

In an ever-changing, fast-paced world, it’s easy to get swept up in current events during the holiday season. But on Christmas Eve, I hope everyone takes time to remember the true reason for the season: the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, a reminder of the promise made by our loving God. And while we should keep these in mind year-round, it’s a particularly good time of year to keep in mind the teachings of Jesus: love one another, be grateful for all of the good things in our lives and give back to others.

This Christmas, I’m feeling thankful for several things: first and foremost, my family. As most of you know, I’m the proud father to four grown children and grandpa to 11 grandchildren. This year, I’m looking forward to showing our Christmas traditions to my newest grandson Maddox, who was born to my son John and his wife Ashlee in July. One of these traditions is hosting over 100 family members for homemade chicken noodle soup on Christmas Eve (after attending Christmas Eve Mass, of course!).

I’m also grateful for our men and women in uniform, particularly those serving overseas and away from their families during the holiday season. They have sacrificed time with their families so that we are able to enjoy a peaceful holiday at home with our families. I encourage you to take a moment and say a prayer for these servicemembers, or simply to say thank you.

Finally, I am grateful for the opportunity to work for you in the United States Senate. It is an honor to show up to work every day to represent the interests of South Dakota and our people. Thank you for all you do to make our state the greatest place in the world to call home.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and yours.