Mike & Dennis, do you want your license plates back? Collection being auctioned today with 10 SD Gubernatorial license plates.

Girard Auction of Wakonda runs a number of sales of South Dakota memorabilia, and right now they have an on-line auction underway of a lifetime collection of South Dakota license plates. The collection includes ten vintage gubernatorial licence plates ranging from Governor Kneip forward with some having been used on their physical vehicles.

In case you wanted Governor Harvey Wollman’s license plate, here’s your opportunity:

Plus many more..

Per the website,

THE HARRY GUTHMILLER ESTATE – THE MOST COMPLETE SOUTH DAKOTA PLATE COLLECTION ASSEMBLED! Saturday, February 1st at 10:00am – LIVE & Online Auction: We’re extremely honored to be offering the lifetime collection of license plates from the Harry Guthmiller Estate of Tripp, SD. Harry amassed arguably the most complete collection of South Dakota plates known to exist! We kick the morning off with an On-Site Early Bird auction to on-site bidders only, no internet bidding. At approx. 10:30am we’ll go LIVE online with full catalog of truly amazing plates! Shipping available world-wide!

The Auction lots will start to close at 10:00 on February 1. Items can be viewed, and you can register, and bid now on the auction at Girardbid.com.