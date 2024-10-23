Minnehaha County GOP coloring outside the lines as outpost for RL21 opposition.

Someone explain to me where the SDGOP adopted a stance on RL21?

Because it looks like the Minnehaha County GOP is coloring outside the lines on this one, as they blast out to their facebook contacts and use their e-mail list to campaign against Referred Law 21:

Considering this is an issue the SDGOP has not adopted a position on, and there are a considerable number of people on both sides of the issue, you have to wonder what’s going on.

And more importantly, what is the Minnehaha County Republican party doing for candidates? If they’re putting their efforts into an outside ballot measure, they must have put considerable resources into their actual job, electing Republican candidates?

You would think.