Someone explain to me where the SDGOP adopted a stance on RL21?
Because it looks like the Minnehaha County GOP is coloring outside the lines on this one, as they blast out to their facebook contacts and use their e-mail list to campaign against Referred Law 21:
Considering this is an issue the SDGOP has not adopted a position on, and there are a considerable number of people on both sides of the issue, you have to wonder what’s going on.
And more importantly, what is the Minnehaha County Republican party doing for candidates? If they’re putting their efforts into an outside ballot measure, they must have put considerable resources into their actual job, electing Republican candidates?
You would think.
3 thoughts on “Minnehaha County GOP coloring outside the lines as outpost for RL21 opposition.”
If they have people willing to go door to door, they should be helping candidates or trying to defeat Amendment G, not undoing the work of our Republican Governor and Republican Legislature. Good grief.
If this is what the Minnehaha County Republicans are going to do, to hell with them. No more LDDs or fundraisers, anything.
Butte County GOP has done the same thing. And lied about it. What did they do for the candidates? Nothing. They held a meet and greet at one of their meetings, but neglected to invite two of the candidates. Only invitations to the extremists that they wanted to see elected. No other events held. These groups need to stop masquerading as GOP groups and admit their self interests.