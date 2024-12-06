More campaigning from the “not-ready-for-prime-time” SDGOP Chair wannabes: Meetings with timers versus uncontrolled meetings. And one thinks Republicans are power-hungry elitists.

After Lee “”bring pack polio” Qualm’s 11 page edit to the 1 page of transcript from the confederate Republican forum and explaining that it’s racist to call black people black, from earlier this week, we have more action and promises from the remaining two of the trio of the “not-ready-for-prime-time” SDGOP Chair wannabes, Ezra Hayes and Jim Eschenbaum.

And in their great schemes, we find that the remaining to are vastly different in their approaches to meetings and what they claim they will bring to the South Dakota Republican Party.

First, from his campaign facebook page, Jim Eschenbaum promises that he will bring uncontrolled meetings to the GOP. And that everyone knows that the Republican Party is a bunch of power-hungry elitists. (Seriously, I could not make this up):

I will honor all South Dakota Republican voters by having and maintaining regular, orderly meetings so party issues and concerns can be sorted out through civil debate and voting. It is not the job of the Chairman to control these meetings, but to facilitate them so all voices can be heard. The image of the SDGOP is one of power-hungry elitists.

So, he promises he will have orderly meetings. …..but he will not control them? Isn’t it the Chairman’s job to lead meetings? Well, it doesn’t matter, because the GOP is a bunch “of power-hungry elitists.” Or so says the person who wants to run the state party after one year or less of being Hand County GOP Chair.

So much for being power hungry. That’s quite the opposite approach from Ezra Hays, whose latest e-mail was passed my way a little while ago:

Ezra’s latest plank in his plan will be to continuing to use phones.. And he’s going to add ….(hold on for it) TIMERS. (Someone did ask me “When he’s referring to “we” and “our” …. Who’s he talking about? Him and Roetman?” )

*sigh*

To summarize what we found out this week from the candidates who want to be the next South Dakota Republican Party Chairman :

Qualm : Hispanics and blacks are becoming more of a part.. They are Americans, and racism is caused by calling them hispanic or calling them black.

: Hispanics and blacks are becoming more of a part.. They are Americans, and racism is caused by calling them hispanic or calling them black. Eschenbaum: It is not the job of the Chairman to control meetings, and the SDGOP are power-hungry elitists.

It is not the job of the Chairman to control meetings, and the SDGOP are power-hungry elitists. Hayes: He will continue to use e-mail and phones and he will add timers.

Seriously. Please. Can someone good step in and save the party from going down this road of buffoonery?