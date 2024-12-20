More campaigning from the SDGOP Chair Wannabees – where we find out Ezra is “calm.”

One of the current crop of SDGOP Chairman wannabees is campaigning as we roll into the holidays, this time with a postcard. A tiny, weird postcard which doesn’t really tell us anything other than they’re “calm.”

Ezra Hayes dropped this 4×6 postcard to County GOP officials, or rather, Custer County’s LeeAnn McWhorter did so on Hayes’ behalf, with a postcard extolling that he’s Calm * Confident * Servant*. Ezra might have also added “groomed” or “freshly showered” for all the meaning it has. The fact he’s telling us he’s a “calm servant” might be nice if he’s bringing me brunch at Perkins or the Fryn’ Pan, but what does that have to do with him wanting to be SDGOP Chair?

(And before you ask, you’d have to ask the SOS if that is supposed to have a disclaimer for a party office, versus a public office. I tend not to think so.)

If you go to the reverse side, the address side tells us what Hayes would bring to the table besides syrup.

Actually, it said absolutely nothing. …which is what he’s telling us he brings to the table in this postcard.

Custer County GOP Chair LeeAnne has her return address on it for sending these out. I would venture a guess that is who he intends as his vice-chair, which might the the most we glean off of this ‘campaign’ piece, and I use that in the loosest of terms.

When it comes to the next chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, I’m still hoping for someone good to jump in. Because we don’t have that to date.