One of the current crop of SDGOP Chairman wannabees is campaigning as we roll into the holidays, this time with a postcard. A tiny, weird postcard which doesn’t really tell us anything other than they’re “calm.”
Ezra Hayes dropped this 4×6 postcard to County GOP officials, or rather, Custer County’s LeeAnn McWhorter did so on Hayes’ behalf, with a postcard extolling that he’s Calm * Confident * Servant*. Ezra might have also added “groomed” or “freshly showered” for all the meaning it has. The fact he’s telling us he’s a “calm servant” might be nice if he’s bringing me brunch at Perkins or the Fryn’ Pan, but what does that have to do with him wanting to be SDGOP Chair?
(And before you ask, you’d have to ask the SOS if that is supposed to have a disclaimer for a party office, versus a public office. I tend not to think so.)
If you go to the reverse side, the address side tells us what Hayes would bring to the table besides syrup.
Actually, it said absolutely nothing. …which is what he’s telling us he brings to the table in this postcard.
Custer County GOP Chair LeeAnne has her return address on it for sending these out. I would venture a guess that is who he intends as his vice-chair, which might the the most we glean off of this ‘campaign’ piece, and I use that in the loosest of terms.
When it comes to the next chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, I’m still hoping for someone good to jump in. Because we don’t have that to date.
4 thoughts on “More campaigning from the SDGOP Chair Wannabees – where we find out Ezra is “calm.””
The anti pipeline RINOs have taken over the party and established themselves as anti-agriculture, anti-business, anti-infrastructure.
They have been joined by the anti-public health anti-vaccine RINOs, and the Anti First Amendment Library police RINOs.
The rest of us need to just fall back and watch them turn on each other, which eventually they will do.
In the meantime, nobody serious wants to be affiliated with them.
Calm? ie Nuttyer than a Squirrel Turd
It is baffling that this is what we have to choose from. Ezra is probably very nice and successful in what he does. But so far, it seems that those running have no real understanding of what is required to be a great party chairman. I don’t think any of them can raise any significant money, which is needed to be successful at the job. Other than the convention where they nominate some candidates, I think the party is largely becoming more obsolete each year. Candidates raise and control their own money rather than rely on the party, and various PAC’s have supplanted what the party used to do in actually funding and helping candidates.
I agree with you 100%. We’ve had good chairs, and so-so chairs, but generally they have all been focused on the right things; raising votes and raising money (for purposes of raising votes). This latest group is either fatally focused on dividing the party, or it’s only about their issues, as opposed to making it the best organization they can.
It’s like if a chair candidate came in and said he was only concerned about orange juice production in Florida. People would look at them funny, and ask “what does that have to do with the Republican Party?” Yet, we have have one running who has only tried to divide the party and is focusing on being an anti-vaxxer? Another who is focused on pipelines and wants to divide up the party at primary time, and yet another who just doesn’t have a clue and is campaigning on being calm. No one is asking any of them “what does that have to do with the Republican Party?
The SDGOP needs a CEO/Chairman of the Board who is focused on the mission of the organization in terms of success and growth. Not someone focused on using the organization for their orange juice.