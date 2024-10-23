More divisions within the Republican Party. Jon Hansen, Brandei Schaefbauer, Christopher Reder, Bethany Soye all cross party lines against Republican candidates.

If you recall my post on Monday noting how State Representative Scott Odenbach was among Independent Candidate Karen McNeal’s largest donors through his Liberty Tree PAC, the days since haven’t gone much better.

In an op/ed from the Dakota Scout, Nanny State Representative Bethany Soye authored an article with Indy Senate Candidate Karen McNeal where they jointly attacked McNeal’s Republican opponent for State Senate, Senator Helene Duhamel.

Why? Because Soye doesn’t know how to write legislation that will pass muster in the courts, but insists on it being passed or her opponents are immoral demons? Aside from the fact she thinks that only she is qualified to tell parents how to raise their kids.

Why do we need a couple of carpetbaggers from out of state (Soye & McNeal) telling South Dakota parents how to raise our kids and that being sued over unconstitutional legislation is the way to go? And even worse is that one of them is supposed to call herself a member of the House Republican caucus yet is providing comfort to the enemy?

And giving comfort to the opposition to Republicans is the continuing theme for House members as apparently helping the other team to beat members of your own caucus is the trend for 2024. For another example, check out what a reader pointed out to me.

Remember Karen McNeal’s son, Justin McNeal who ran as an independent? He had some familiar names trying to help him on his way:

After Dusty Johnson had been solidified as the Republican Nominee for Congress in March, on line #4, we have State Representative Jon Hansen signing his name to Justin McNeal’s Independent Candidate petition to run against Republican Dusty Johnson on April 12th. (This also comes after Hansen voted ‘No’ last year on the House Republican nominee for Speaker. )

I also caught Brown County Commission candidate and Aberdeen Right Winger Kyler Dinger on line 7.

Moving to the other side..

“Supposedly Republican” Brown County Commissioner Duane Sutton is line #8 signing a petition for the opponent to Dusty Johnson. On line #9 signing on for a non-Republican alternative to the GOP Candidate we have State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer. We also have Republican D1 House Candidate Christopher Reder showing up below Brandei on the sheet at petition signature line #15.

I imagine it may be kind of hard for some of these people to try to rally people around the Republican Party banner when they might be looking to run for office within their respective Republican Caucuses, coming as it will after they give aid and comfort to the enemy.

I’d love to be a fly on the wall in caucus elections when they get together to try to explain why they’re the best choice to be a part of the leadership team to lead House Republicans next month.

Stay tuned.