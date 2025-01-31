Netflix to bring back Little House on the Prairie books in new streaming series

Apparently Netflix is laying the groundwork to bring the Laura Ingalls Wilder “Little House on the Prairie” books back to television as a new streaming series that now has the green light:

According to Variety, Netflix recently greenlit a modern reboot of the American classic book series, Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie, which was a hit NBC show in the 70s, starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert. Wanting to adapt the books more closely as a long-time fan of Wilder’s work, Sonnenshine will act as showrunner and executive producer of the new Western series. Sonnenshine told the outlet how she hopes to honor both fans of the books and of the TV show. and.. With more than 73 million copies of the beloved books being sold to date and over 200 episodes of the original NBC series, the new take on the classic is bound to draw a crowd. The original series was even one of the most streamed shows of 2024, according to Variety.

No immediate information is available on when the series is expected to air.

That has to be good news for future DeSmet SD tourism, home of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home & Museum, and the Ingalls homestead.