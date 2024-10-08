New anti-abortion ballot group NoGforSD hosting event with Dusty Johnson tonight in Sioux Falls

A new ballot measure group has become active and is hosting an event tonight in Sioux Falls with Congressman Dusty Johnson.

The group “NoGforSD,” is having their event at the Minnehaha Country Club at 7PM with Dusty, who is scheduled to speak from 7:15 to 7:22 as a special guest and is not soliciting funds for the group (that’s very specific..):

The group also has a commercial ready to roll according to their website:

Interestingly, the group is completely separate from the Life Defense Fund.

I’ve heard rumors that they believe the campaign is within the margin of error, so they believe it to be winnable, and their goal is to make it happen. (Maybe without some of the baggage of the LDF.)

Stay tuned, and we’ll find out more as we get closer to the election.