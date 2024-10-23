New campaign ribbons for my collection! Including several GOP Conventions, and a new Pierre for Capital Ribbon!

If I ever needed a reason to avoid work, my daughter and her husband showing up with a pile of campaign ribbons I bought last week was one of the best excuses I’ve had. Especially considering there’s not a single one I already have.



The Auction house who sold them was closer to her in Vermillion where she’s in her last semester of law school than me in Brookings, and she was nice enough to run them up after class for me. And there’s some great stuff.

6 GOP State Convention ribbons, a previously undiscovered Pierre for Capital Ribbon, 3 campaign ribbons from 1906, a national creamery buttermaker’s convention ribbon from 1899, an 1899 Corn Belt exposition ribbon, and just a pile of neat stuff.

Emrick did run for Congress in 1906, but lost at convention to Col. Parker, according to news stories at the time:

Interestingly, this story is similar to others in South Dakota politics.

There are 2 great ribbons for the man who was our State’s 6th State Treasurer, C. H. Cassill, noting how he’s “Lincoln County’s Choice,” invoking the image of Abe Lincoln:

Lots of great stuff in there.

Half of them are definitely going into my personal collection, and maybe I might be able to make back what I spent on the auction off of the rest. (maybe)