Newly elected Rep. Herman Otten steps down before taking office, replacement to be appointed

Herman Otten has apparently decided that Pierre is not where he wants to be in January & February, and has sent a letter to the Governor informing her that she (or her successor) will have an appointment to make to the District 6 House of Representatives:

“It has been an honor and privilege to be a voice for the citizens of district six for the past 12 years,” Otten wrote, in the letter obtained by The Dakota Scout.

and..

Otten, 58, cited “personal and family reasons” as the reason he would be declining his two-year term in the South Dakota State House. Prior to deciding to run for the House in 2024, he had intended to retire from the Legislature all together.