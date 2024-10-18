No on Referred Law 21 advertising effort funded in part by…. Jane Fonda Climate PAC. And I’m not kidding.

Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction.

Anyone else get the e-mail blast today from No on 21 alliance member group Dakota Rural Action?

Dakota Rural Action has long been a member of the No on Referred Law 21 alliance of enemies of ethanol & energy production. And they had to file pre-election paperwork, which they did in the last day or so. You can read it here:

Dakota Rural Action Ballot Committee by Pat Powers on Scribd

Why do we care about this? It’s called “follow the money.” Because this is one of the most interesting paper-trails I’ve seen.

So this group takes in $35k from a group called South Dakota Rural Voters. What can we tell you about this group? Well, they filed a report too. And here’s where it gets interesting:

Sd Rural Voters by Pat Powers on Scribd

So, the anti-pipeline group takes $25k from the “New World Foundation” in Washington DC, and $10,000 from the “Jane Fonda Climate PAC,” who immediately turns it over to the ballot committee running No on 21 ads and text blasts.

What can we tell you about them? The New World Foundation is a pro-labor union environmentalist group, led by a former director for the AFL-CIO, and includes among it’s board members people from the Obama Administration.

The Jane Fonda Climate Pac? As you might expect:

I’ve spent my life fighting for what I believe in. When I was 32, President Nixon had me arrested. 50 years later I was arrested five times for protesting the government’s inaction on climate change. It’s no secret that I have a history of ruffling feathers in Washington. Today, support for climate action is unprecedented. The public is voting with the climate in mind, but the people we elect are not. and.. It is for that reason that I started Jane Fonda Climate PAC, which is laser-focused on one goal:Do what it takes to defeat fossil fuel supporters and elect climate champions at all levels of government. I believe this is the most important thing I will do in my lifetime.

Read the words of Jane Fonda here.

The group fighting the Summit Carbon Pipeline is actually having it’s advertising efforts funded in part by Jane Fonda.

So all these “allegedly conservative” legislators protesting against ethanol and the pipeline they need to keep ag processing competitive in South Dakota? They are doing so at the bidding of Jane Fonda.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! That might be the funniest thing I’ve read in a long time.

And a good example that politics are a circle. And you might be so far right, that you’re actually left.