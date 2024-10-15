October 2024 FEC Reports: Congressman Dusty Johnson makes massive haul – $139k spent, $672k in receipts, and $5.2 Million cash on hand.

Dusty Johnson just posted what might be his best quarterly fundraising total ever in the congressional race. Not to mention he just broke $5 million cash-on-hand.

Dusty Johnson Oct 2024 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

In a 250-page plus Federal Elections Commission filing, Congressman Dusty Johnson has managed to hit new heights in flexing his fundraising ability in the race for Congress, as he reported raising $562,655.82 from his primary campaign committee, along with transferring another $90,900.00 in from his Joint Fundraising Committee, plus $18,959.80 in interest – totaling $672,515.62.

I had to call and ask, and campaign staff are reporting to me that this appears to be Congressman Johnson’s highest quarterly total ever. That’s against only $139,215.51 in campaign expenditures.

But the big number Dusty put up was a new peak in fundraising where I believe he broke the ceiling for his cash on hand, setting a new benchmark of $5,198,727.36 cash-on-hand to use in his race against Sheryl Johnson. Or not. Johnson is not done raising money this year either with a number of fundraisers yet to come in the remaining three weeks before the election. Including one in Brookings that I’ll attend next week.

Congressman Johnson is on a huge roll towards election day.

And perhaps an election beyond.