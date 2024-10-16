October 2024 FEC Reports: Democrat Sheryl Johnson campaign has $16k Cash on hand with 20 days until the election

Congressional hopeful Democrat Sheryl Johnson’s campaign is going to quietly wind down at this point. Because with 20 days to go until the election, with only $16k in the bank, she’s not going to do much else.

Sheryl Johnson Oct 2024 Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

Sheryl had a passable quarter for a first time statewide candidate with $77,917.03 in receipts. The problem is that she has nothing for the homestretch after spending $100,232.72, which included her existing cash on hand. That left the SD Mom for Congress with $16,263.08 cash on hand to run the rest of the campaign.

Or more likely, make sure her staff is paid, get things returned, and quietly close things down in the remaining days until November 5th.