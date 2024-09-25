Penn. Co. Convention delegates claim phone tossing was grudge. And they can’t locate a delegate who was iBonked with an iPhone.

The “Save Reggie saga” from the Republican National Convention seems to have gotten a whole lot sillier this afternoon, with the complaining delegate claiming that it was a Hatfield-McCoy-type feud which culminated in an angry phone grudge toss, when reality seems to be more like annoying influencers trying to get video of themselves at the expense of the crowd at large.

But the best bit of information is – despite what reads like a dime store novel – is that they can’t actually find a victim who was iBonked by an iPhone:

Lauschke claimed Larry Rhoden had a more boisterous reaction at the Fort Pierre rodeo center on May 2. Lauschke said he witnessed the lieutenant governor having what he described as “an absolute fit” after failing to claim a delegate spot, and that he was directly confronted by Larry Rhoden after the regional election. and. Lauschke claimed he was laying on the ground as the state’s delegates were congregating around Rhoden to capture video of Howard, who had asked Lauschke to film her taking part in the roll call using her cell phone. Lauschke explained he was attempting to capture a “dramatic,” low-angle shot of Howard and the group. That’s when Reggie Rhoden allegedly pushed past two female delegates to insert himself in front of the group and stand next to his father before the studio cameras went live for the vote, Lauschke claimed. In the process, Lauschke said Reggie Rhoden allegedly instructed him to stand up before “wrestling” the phone out of his hand and tossing it toward the Maryland group, which hit a delegate in the legs. Lauschke said his right wrist was “hurt a little bit” as a result. and.. Lauschke said. “I made slot No. 3 for the entire state, and Larry got nothing … and I think that is part of the anger that Reggie Rhoden, his son, had, part of that anger just discharged at that moment.” and.. The state’s Republican Party Executive Director Adam Wood told the Argus Leader none of the Maryland delegates reported being hit by a phone and that he had learned about the alleged incident when this paper contacted him on Sept. 19.

Read the entire story here.

What the iHell did I just read? Because the tales of revenge and violently thrown iPhones given to the media by the alleged victim seems completely and utterly ridiculous. How about an alternative guess of what may have transpired that seems closer to reality…

Man with iPhone lays on the ground in front of Republican Delegation in the middle of the Republican convention to get video for self-important person who wants to mug for the camera. Party employee notices older person laying on the ground in front of delegation moments before the national convention camera comes over for the live spot for national TV, and goes you can’t lay on the ground in the middle of the convention, and hauls him up and out of the way, while guy drops phone. Man who laid on ground in middle of crowded group of thousands of people doesn’t get video, phone is scattered to wind in crush of crowd, and he throws fit.

Because that seems like a much more plausible story than the tale of delegate jealousy and revenge that’s being spun. And you can’t help but notice as reported in the story that “none of the Maryland delegates reported being hit by a phone.” Despite the drama ridden tale that they’re trying to sell for sympathy.

If we should take anything away from the story, it’s that if you lay down in a crowd of 2500 people, someone is going to tell you to stand up, and may help get your fool rear-end out of the way.

And you might drop your phone if you’re trying to film the whole thing.