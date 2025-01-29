Pennington County GOP announces speaker. Not as bad as Mark Robinson, but close.

The Pennington County Republican Party has announced their speaker for their April Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner, former Iowa Congressman Steve King:

He might not be quite as bad as when the Doeden Dumpster PAC announced they wanted to feature “alleged black nazi” Mark Robinson at their dinner. But.. are they really that far off?:

Read that at Wikipedia.com.

Man. The quality of the speakers at these events has really gone downhill.

I remember at the 1988 GOP Convention in Watertown, the main speaker was Vietnam veteran John McCain, a man who some years later would be our candidate for president.

37 years later, now we are having dinners where a month or so ahead of time the host organization will spend time trying to explain to the media that their dinner speaker is not really a white supremacist.

