Pennington County GOP announces speaker. Not as bad as Mark Robinson, but close.

The Pennington County Republican Party has announced their speaker for their April Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner, former Iowa Congressman Steve King:
He might not be quite as bad as when the Doeden Dumpster PAC announced they wanted to feature “alleged black nazi” Mark Robinson at their dinner. But.. are they really that far off?:
King is an opponent of immigration and multiculturalism, and has a long history of racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric and white nationalist affiliations. In 2018 The Washington Post described King as “the Congressman most openly affiliated with white nationalism.” King has been criticized for his affiliation with white supremacist ideas, made controversial statements against immigrants, and supported European right-wing populist and far-right politicians who have engaged in racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
and..
Shortly before the 2018 election, the National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew funding for King’s reelection campaign and its chairman, Steve Stivers, condemned King’s conduct, although Iowa’s Republican senators and governor continued to endorse him. King was narrowly reelected, but after a January 2019 interview in which he questioned the negative connotations of the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacy”, he was widely condemned by both parties, the media, and public figures, and the Republican Steering Committee removed him from all House committee assignments. King ran for reelection but, campaign funding and support having declined, lost the June 2020 Republican primary to Randy Feenstra by 10 points.
Man. The quality of the speakers at these events has really gone downhill.
I remember at the 1988 GOP Convention in Watertown, the main speaker was Vietnam veteran John McCain, a man who some years later would be our candidate for president.
37 years later, now we are having dinners where a month or so ahead of time the host organization will spend time trying to explain to the media that their dinner speaker is not really a white supremacist.
Moving on.
3 thoughts on “Pennington County GOP announces speaker. Not as bad as Mark Robinson, but close.”
Will NAZI salutes be rage at this one? Wait! They downplayed them as salutes from the heart but gosh they sure look the same!
Robinson was just a few months ahead of his time I guess.
Well I’m sure Nazi lover Toby Doeden will be there. He quickly defended Elon Musk but did a poor job after doing the NAZI salute twice. Elon endorsing Neo Nazi German far right party AFP was shocking and then proceeding to urge them to move on from past guilt of the Holocaust just before Holocaust Rememberance Day.
This is not the GOP of WW2 Heroes Gerald Ford or President Bush