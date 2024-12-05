Public Broadcasting howling because of proposed $3.6 Million budget cut, threatens coverage of high school sports, legislature

Public Broadcasting is facing a $3.6 Million cut in the upcoming budget proposed by Governor Kristi Noem, and they’re already taking to the non-public media to tell everyone they’re going to have to cut high school sports and legislative coverage. Not sure if that’s a smart move for them:

The free broadcast of high school sports tournaments and emergency weather alerts are in jeopardy under Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed $3.6 million cut in South Dakota Public Broadcasting funding, an SDPB official said. “If we take a cut of that magnitude one of the things that we would lose would be high school sports,” said Ryan Howlett, the chief executive officer of Friends of SDPB. “We wouldn’t have the resources to cover them…” and.. Also in danger is the daily coverage of meetings during each legislative session. Howlett said then-Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard established this program to provide media coverage independent of any state agency to serve as a watchdog.

Read the entire story at keloland.com.

I don’t think the cuts this year will generate the sense of outrage that prior years’ attacks on SDPB’s funding have. If it comes down to sports, I’m sure that the legislature or High School Activities Association can negotiate arrangements to stream the events or create legislation permissive where others can do so. Emergency broadcasting? God knows our cell phones do double duty serving that function. I think we’re hitting the point in our society where there’s a sense of obsolescence and questioning how SDPB is competing in todays’s market.

If the response to the funding threat is that they’re going to cut things they do well such as legislative coverage, something they excel at doing (versus rebroadcasting “Call the Midwife” and other British dramas), they’re cutting their own throat.