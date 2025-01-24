Punchbowl News: Governor Kristi Noem on track for Sunday confirmation vote

It appears that Governor Kristi Noem is on track for her Senate Confirmation vote to become the next Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security coming after the Hegseth Vote:

The Senate is poised for a rare late-night Friday vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, as Republican leaders are making good on their promise to grind through President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees in the face of Democratic objections. Hegseth, who lost two Republican votes during a Thursday cloture vote, will likely be confirmed during a 9 p.m. vote series. Senate Majority Leader John Thune will then move to a cloture vote on Kristi Noem’s nomination to lead DHS. If no time is yielded back, Noem’s confirmation vote would occur on Sunday morning.

Kristi’s vote seems all but assured, as her nomination has been non-controversial and generally well received.

By this time next week, we may be talking about Governor Rhoden’s swearing in, as well as what’s happening with his choice for Lt. Governor.