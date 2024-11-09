Release: 2025-2026 HOUSE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

2025-2026 HOUSE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

PIERRE – The newly-elected House Democrat caucus met November 8, 2024, to determine legislative leadership for the 2025-2026 Legislative term.

The following members were elected to minority leadership positions in the House of Representatives:

Minority Leader: Erin Healy

Assistant Minority Leader: Eric Emery

Minority Whip: Kadyn Wittman

Minority Whip: Nicole Uhre-Balk

Legislator profiles can be viewed on the LRC website. Information is updated as it is received.