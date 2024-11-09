Release: 2025-2026 HOUSE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED

2025-2026 HOUSE MINORITY LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCED
PIERRE – The newly-elected House Democrat caucus met November 8, 2024, to determine legislative leadership for the 2025-2026 Legislative term.
The following members were elected to minority leadership positions in the House of Representatives:
- Minority Leader: Erin Healy
- Assistant Minority Leader: Eric Emery
- Minority Whip: Kadyn Wittman
- Minority Whip: Nicole Uhre-Balk
