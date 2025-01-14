Release: AFP-SD Responds to Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State Address

AFP-SD Responds to Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State Address

Pierre, SD – Today, Governor Kristi Noem delivered her 2025 State of State address highlighting the strong business climate of the state as well as signaling strong support for her Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) proposal.

Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) State Director Don Haggar made the following statement:

“Today, in likely her last official State of the State address, Governor Noem illustrated how South Dakota’s approach to government has led to a thriving economy with an emphasis on liberty. We are excited to hear her support for ESAs, which would empower every student and family with the opportunity to succeed. AFP-SD is ready to work closely with lawmakers to pass HB 1020, the Education Savings Accounts bill. “South Dakota is one of the freest states in the nation, and AFP-SD looks forward to working alongside Governor Noem and her presumptive predecessor Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden to advance more freedom-focused policies and reignite the American Dream across the Rushmore State.”