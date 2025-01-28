Release: American Carbon Alliance Congratulates Governor Kristi Noem on Confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

American Carbon Alliance Congratulates Governor Kristi Noem on Confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

URBANDALE, Iowa (Jan. 28, 2025) – The American Carbon Alliance (ACA) congratulates South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on her confirmation as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security. During her tenure as Governor, Noem demonstrated unwavering leadership and a strong commitment to advancing agriculture, biofuels, and rural economic development.

“Governor Noem’s leadership in South Dakota highlighted the critical role of agriculture and biofuels in sustaining rural America,” said American Carbon Alliance CEO Tom Buis. “We are confident she will bring the same determination and innovative approach to her new role as Secretary of Homeland Security.”

The ACA also congratulates Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden on his succession to the role of Governor of South Dakota. Rhoden’s work alongside Noem has been pivotal in driving growth and innovation in agriculture and rural development.

“We look forward to collaborating with Gov. Rhoden to emphasize agriculture’s importance to the rural economy and to advance initiatives that support energy production and infrastructure,” said Buis. “Pres. Trump’s ambitious energy policies will further spotlight South Dakota, and we are eager to work with state and federal leaders to strengthen energy independence and foster rural economic growth.”

The American Carbon Alliance (ACA) is formed to be one unified voice for carbon capture pipelines, ethanol producers, landowners, farmers, construction trade workers and citizens that embrace this new energy future for America. Working together, this alliance will strengthen America’s agricultural economy, ensure a future marketplace for American produced liquid fuel and improve the environment for all.