Release: Building Pathways for South Dakota’s Future: Summit Carbon Solutions Advances with Statewide Permit Application

Building Pathways for South Dakota’s Future: Summit Carbon Solutions Advances with Statewide Permit Application

Company Celebrates Collaborative Efforts with Landowners as Permit Application Begins Formal Review Process

Ames, Iowa [November 19, 2024] – Summit Carbon Solutions announced today the submission of its permit application to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), marking a major milestone in its effort to develop a transformative infrastructure project that benefits landowners, agriculture, and communities statewide. This filing reflects extensive engagement with South Dakotans to create a pipeline route shaped by direct stakeholder feedback, supporting agriculture and advancing energy innovation.

“This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen South Dakota’s agricultural future while advancing energy innovation,” said Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. “By working hand-in-hand with landowners and communities, we’ve developed a project that balances progress with respect for those directly involved. Together, we’re creating a pathway to new markets and lasting economic growth for generations to come.”

The 2,500-mile pipeline, including 700 miles in South Dakota, will transport CO2 from 57 ethanol plants across five states, including 14 in South Dakota and Gevo’s planned SAF plant near Lake Preston. The majority of CO2 volume will be safely and permanently stored in North Dakota via Class VI injection wells, but excess capacity will be available to support next-generation fuels like e-SAF and green methanol, along with uses in water treatment, food processing, and dry ice production, driving regional economic growth.

“To lead in domestic energy production and support local farmers, we should advance critical infrastructure like the Summit pipeline—driving economic growth and strengthening rural communities around Lake Preston,” said Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo. “This pipeline will help unleash homegrown energy solutions and benefit hardworking Americans.”

The application also highlights major reroutes in Spink, Brown, McPherson, and Lincoln Counties, along with numerous micro-adjustments, resulting from more than a year of one-on-one work with landowners to find mutually agreeable solutions.

“With the submission of this application, we’re one step closer to realizing tremendous opportunities for South Dakota’s biofuels industry, as well as for our farmers and communities,” said Jeff Lautt, POET President and COO. “This milestone moves us forward in strengthening our agricultural economy, enhancing local markets, and positioning South Dakota as a leader in low-carbon energy solutions for years to come.”

This submittal comes on the heels of a North Dakota Route Permit from the NDPSC last week. Summit Carbon Solutions plans to begin construction in early 2026, with operations starting in 2027. The company remains committed to working collaboratively with South Dakota landowners and communities to develop a project that strengthens the state’s agricultural legacy while paving the way for energy innovation.

About Summit Carbon Solutions:

Summit Carbon Solutions is driving the future of agriculture by expanding economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthening the marketplace for Midwest-based farmers, and creating jobs. In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the company seeks to connect industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwest United States. For more information, visit www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.