Release: Former Dr. Annette Bosworth Spokesman Sues Bosworth, Chad Haber, and Others for $5.2 Million, Alleging Conspiracy to Commit Fraud and Abuse of Process

(I just got this press release from Lee Stranahan, and while I would normally ignore it, it made me laugh. But then it is less amusing, and seems more a cry for attention. -pp)

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

**Date:** September 26, 2024

**Former Dr. Annette Bosworth Spokesman Sues Bosworth, Chad Haber, and Others for $5.2 Million, Alleging Conspiracy to Commit Fraud and Abuse of Process**

**Sioux Falls, SD –** Lee Stranahan, a well-known journalist and former spokesman for Dr. Annette Bosworth, has announced a $5.2 million lawsuit against Bosworth**, her husband Chad Haber, their long-time attorney Jeff Beck, and his ex-wife Lauren Stranahan. The lawsuit alleges conspiracy to commit fraud and abuse of process, and other claims centering on a series of legal maneuvers involving “forum shopping” and false filings that Stranahan claims have devastated his family, his health and professional life. Stranahan asserts that Bosworth and Haber, working with Beck and Lauren Stranahan, played critical roles in the fraudulent filings used to manipulate the legal process.

Stranahan previously worked Chad Haber during his run for Attorney General in 2014, though the two had a falling out during the course of the campaign. Additionally, Dr. Annette Bosworth was a frequent guest on Stranahan’s radio show in Washington, D.C., which he hosted from 2017 for seven years overall. Bosworth regularly appeared on the show to discuss topics related to the ketogenic diet.

“This is not about the personal dirty laundry. It’s real simple,” said Stranahan. “People get divorced, and when they do, they should not lie and commit perjury and come up with a scheme to move kids out of their home through forum shopping. That should be obvious.”

Stranahan claims this is a clear case of forum shopping, a legal tactic where one party manipulates jurisdiction to gain a favorable outcome, often at the expense of justice. “Forum shopping devastates families, and it’s exactly what happened here,” Stranahan emphasized.

Press Conference Details

Lee Stranahan, a stroke survivor will be holding a press conference to present the facts of the case on Friday, September 27th at 2 p.m. Central Time in the conference room of the Siouxland downtown Library, located at 200 N Dakota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Doors will open slightly early for setup. Members of the press and citizen journalists are invited to attend. Stranahan will be showing evidence, including audio of a Virginia court official saying that Attorney Jeff Beck , and will be taking questions from attendees. Following the press conference, Stranahan will proceed to the courthouse to file the lawsuit papers. Photographers and videographers are invited to attend.

About Lee Stranahan

Lee Stranahan is a journalist and former White House reporter with an extensive background in investigative reporting. He previously served as the spokesman for Dr. Annette Bosworth during her 2014 legal controversy and has hosted numerous political radio shows. Stranahan brings his professional expertise to bear in this case, shedding light on legal manipulation that has deeply impacted his family.