Release: Jackley Urges U.S. Senate Confirmation of Pam Bondi as United States Attorney General 

Jackley Urges U.S. Senate Confirmation of Pam Bondi as United States Attorney General

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is part of a 30-member coalition of Attorneys General and Attorneys General-elect who are urging the United States Senate to swiftly confirm Pam Bondi as the next United States Attorney General in January.

“I served with Pam when she was the Florida Attorney General, and she will be a strong advocate for public safety,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Pam is the right person to put the U.S. Justice Department back on the proper track.”

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Whip John Thune, the South Dakota Senator who becomes Senate Majority Leader in January, the Attorneys General group praised Nominee Bondi for her passion for justice, commitment to the rule of law, and her efforts against human trafficking and illegal drugs.

Other Attorneys General and Attorneys General-elect on the letter are from: Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The letter can be found here: https://www.myfloridalegal.com/sites/default/files/2024-12/bondi-letter-12.03.24.pdf

