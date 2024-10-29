Release: PROGRAM DETAILS ANNOUNCED, REGISTRATION OPEN FOR ONE HUNDREDTH SESSION CELEBRATION

(Unlike some of the legislative social events, [former] Staff and Interns are invited — Editor PP)

PROGRAM DETAILS ANNOUNCED, REGISTRATION OPEN FOR ONE HUNDREDTH SESSION CELEBRATION

PIERRE – Online registration is now open for current and former legislators, Legislative Research Council staff, interns, and pages wanting to attend the special events on April 12, 2025, commemorating the 100th session of the South Dakota Legislature. Interested people should register before March 1, 2025, through the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation at https://www.sdhsf.org/donate/100th-legislative-session-reception-reunion.html.

The day’s events, to be held at the State Capitol and the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, will include a program from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Capitol Rotunda. Prior to the program, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the legislative photographer will be on hand for group photos of former legislators and other attendees.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m., a reception will be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center, with a dance starting at 6:00 p.m. featuring the 147th Army Band of the South Dakota National Guard. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Representative Tony Venhuizen (R-Sioux Falls), Chair of the One Hundredth Session Planning Committee, encourages those affiliated with the South Dakota Legislature during its history to attend.

“I hope all former legislators and others who have been involved will plan to attend this historic reunion,” said Venhuizen. “It will be a great opportunity to celebrate our citizen legislature and its rich history, and to see old friends.”

Tickets for the reception and dance are $20 each. Registrants will be required to designate their affiliation with the legislature (as a current or former legislator, legislative staff, intern, page, or other affiliation) when they purchase tickets.

Other members of the One Hundredth Session Planning Committee include Senator David Wheeler (Vice Chair) (R-Huron); Representatives Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls) and Stephanie Sauder (R-Bryant); Senators Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Steve Kolbeck (R-Brandon); former state lawmakers Bernie Hunhoff and Matt Michels; and State Historian Dr. Ben Jones.

