Release: The SD GOP is in Trouble

The SD GOP is in Trouble

Joe Kirby, Chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries announced, “Many Republican party loyalists are planning to vote No on Amendment H in the mistaken belief that they can go back to business as usual in South Dakota politics. They couldn’t be more mistaken. The SD GOP has undergone a significant change in the last few years that many Republicans have not noticed.”

“It began with the uprising at the 2022 Republican party convention in Watertown when the incumbent Secretary of State was not renominated. Then, 48% of the convention voted to not support Thune, Dusty, and Noem in the fall election. It continued in the June 2024 primary when a dozen incumbents were primaried. The party is engaged in an internal civil war.”

“Because of the uncertainty and infighting, fundraising for the Republican party and candidates has dried up. Many candidates received no or only minimal support from the party.”

Kirby continued, “Mainstream GOP traditions and history are under attack from a fringe group of ‘conservatives’ who aren’t really conservative at all. The only solution on the table is Amendment H. If it passes, the party will find itself recommitted to traditional South Dakota values, and answerable to the majority of our conservative populace.”

Republican SD Senator Michael Rohl said, “If Amendment H doesn’t pass, the future of our party and state looks murky. It could be a political train wreck. The decision is clear to me: A Yes vote means I need to listen to my district, a No vote means I should listen to party bosses.”

Republican SD Senate Leader Lee Schoenbeck said, “The Republican party we have built over the last fifty years is being taken over by fringe people that Bill Janklow, Jim Abdnor and George Mickelson wouldn’t recognize. Republican leaders were practical conservatives we could be proud of. The new fringe that’s taken over the South Dakota GOP are not conservatives, they are crazy. If Amendment H fails, we lose our party to extremists.”

Kirby added, “Amendment H is on the November 5th ballot. All candidates for an office would be listed on a single ballot. All legal voters would get that ballot. The top two vote getters would move on to the general election. Most importantly, all voters would get to vote. Democracy works best when all voters get to vote. Vote YES on H!”

