Release: 100,000 pounds of turkey distributed for Holiday Meals

Turkeys Provided for Holiday Meals

100,000 pounds of turkey distributed to 121 communities.



Families across South Dakota will be receiving a free turkey ahead of the holidays, through a partnership of Team Buche Cares and G.F. Buche Co. 100,000 pounds of turkey will be distributed to 121 communities, including all nine South Dakota tribes.

“We are honored to be able to spread joy this holiday season by contributing to the holiday meal of families across our state.”

Team Buche Cares coordinates several initiatives to address hunger in rural South Dakota, including through support of local food pantries, coordinating summer feeding programs for children, and increasing access to healthy foods. The charitable organization provides a wide range of services that also includes scholarship funding for high school seniors and financial support for cancer patients. Team Buche Cares resources are supported through the 2024 Rooster Roundup event, which marked the organization’s first fundraising effort, with proceeds dedicated to feeding families in these 121 communities.

Turkey distribution will be taking place in communities across Yankton Sioux Tribe, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, as well as other rural communities throughout South Dakota. Team Buche Cares are coordinating turkey distributions with local food pantries and tribal leaders to deliver all 100,000 pounds of the holiday bird to families ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“So many of us have fond memories of holiday meals or traditions developed around a special food. Team Buche Cares is happy to provide access to a healthy protein while also contributing to this year’s holiday memories for families across our state.”

Additional information about Team Buche Cares is available at https://teambuchecares.org .