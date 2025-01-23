District 4 State Representative Dylan Jordan was in House Education Committee yesterday testifying in favor of HB1009, the education voucher bill he’s fronting for toxic lobbyist Anthony Miryzants and his group.
And right off Jordan explained why this bill was needed, because as he claims,”the leftists, the LBGTQIA2S+ communities and the woke agenda make their way into our public school system,” down to rural school districts:
The measure is estimated to cost anywhere between $150-200 million, which is a lot to spend to address Jordan’s fear of gay people coming to Clear Lake, SD. So it was sent back for a fiscal note and we will likely see it again.
However, regarding his concern over the need to bring legislation to prevent exposing impressionable young minds to the LBGTQIA2S+ communities and the woke agenda.. I’m pretty sure he advertises himself as a Disc Jockey (Jordan River Entertainment).
Jordan River Entertainment LLC provides everything from Protestant Christian Wedding ceremonies to dances that will make you Boogie all night long and Karaoke whenever you want it!
Hmmm.. Boogie all night long? Sounds like devil music to me.
Before he brought this bill, did he go through every singer/songwriter he plays to make sure they do not promote a woke agenda, or promote the LBGTQIA2S+ community? Has he stripped Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Ricky Martin from his playlists? If these are his values he wants to uphold as a state legislator representing his district, he’d better get that copy of the Village People singing YMCA out of his music catalog darned quick.
It’s going to be a long session.
3 thoughts on “Rep. Dylan Jordan explains need for HB1009: “Because of the LBGTQIA2S+ communities” making their way to rural SD. What about the music he plays as a DJ.. shouldn’t he start there first?”
Votes continue to come in for the 2025 Idiot Contest going on in Pierre.
How old is this guy? In his thirties? And he wants to be our nanny.
Oh gee… he says that leftists, gays and woke people are “making their way” into public schools. Yes, moron… EVERYONE is in public schools. It’s kind of the nature of the thing. When I was in public school, there were liberal teachers, atheist students, different races, Republicans and even gay people! Oh wait… they were in my parochial school too. This delicate legislator wants to be insulated from normal life.
And I believe he wanted to eliminate seatbelt laws just last week. I have a touch of libertarianism myself, but seatbelts? Cars are designed for seatbelt use. Their airbags are designed for it. And then there are a dozen other serious problems with the idea . Obviously, he would increase the number of injuries and deaths on SD roads. No doubt thinks he’s pro-life too.
He must have had a very sheltered life and limited education experience not fully grasping opportunities that could have helped him today as an adult. This is another South Dakota legislator that in the political extreme lives in a dream world of ideology with this case being Libertarianism as a member of the FreeDumb Caucus. Freedom for me but not for thee!
Another Doeden Dumpsterfire PAC endorsed candidate and now legislator.