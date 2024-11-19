Hot off of my phone, a text message supposedly from Representative-Elect Chris Reder is resonating out there, telling people that it is his intent to resign from the legislature before he is sworn into office:
The messages in reply were from Rep. Julie Auch and Logan Manhart’s cell numbers, so I think it’s safe to say that this should be considered pretty seriously. I’m told that Sen-elect Carl Perry was also in the text chain spouting gibberish about getting the precinct people together, which illustrates his ignorance of the process (much like his ignorance of many other things).
Because at this juncture if Chris Reder fails to take office, it has nothing to do with the Republican organizational hierarchy but the Governor at the time. Party replacements are only during the election process for candidates. Once we’ve hit a certain point (called an election), Article III, Section 10 of the South Dakota Constitution says:
§ 10. Filling legislative vacancies. The Governor shall make appointments to fill such vacancies as may occur in either house of the Legislature.
If it’s before Governor Noem takes her new job, it will be her appointment. If it’s after a new Governor is sworn in, it would be Larry Rhoden’s. So, either it will be Kristi’s last appointment, or Rhoden’s first. And the process is run as the Governor deems fit. Period.
My only other thoughts in the matter are “is there something coming we need to watch for when it comes to Rep-Elect Reder?” Because people usually don’t quit before they take office without an outside reason.
11 thoughts on “Rep. Elect Chris Reder already resigning? Text blast out this AM seems to claim so.”
Running for office takes a serious toll on everyone. I wish Chris the best and hope that his decision was the right one for himself and was the best decision for district 1.
Agreed. I hope nothing but the best for him as he has done so many things for the veterans in Brown County and the area.
And just like that Mortenson is back in power.
I wonder if he is just a “place holder” for your friend Toby? Ha
It depends on where Mr Doeden is currently registered at. I couldn’t find him on the SOS website but if hes registered at the home in Prairiewood, he would be 3. If hes registered at his new place out west of town, he’d be on the very west end of 1.
Toby Doeden’s new place is very close to and on the way to the Brown County Landfill. Would not be surprised if he was given the cold shoulder at Prairiewood.
I believe he lives in the sliver of 23 that comes into brown county.
We cannot imagine the Governor would have South Dakota’s QAnon Toby Doeden on their speed dial after that atrocious event in Sioux Falls.
Welcome back St. John!
We need someone in there who will stop the demonic communism portal of Mt. Rushmore.
https://x.com/RightWingWatch/status/1673350317491060736
LOL, that would be Carl Perry and cronies’ last great pick for D1. So let’s all collectively thank God they’re not at the helm of choosing, again!