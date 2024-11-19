Rep. Elect Chris Reder already resigning? Text blast out this AM seems to claim so.

Hot off of my phone, a text message supposedly from Representative-Elect Chris Reder is resonating out there, telling people that it is his intent to resign from the legislature before he is sworn into office:

The messages in reply were from Rep. Julie Auch and Logan Manhart’s cell numbers, so I think it’s safe to say that this should be considered pretty seriously. I’m told that Sen-elect Carl Perry was also in the text chain spouting gibberish about getting the precinct people together, which illustrates his ignorance of the process (much like his ignorance of many other things).

Because at this juncture if Chris Reder fails to take office, it has nothing to do with the Republican organizational hierarchy but the Governor at the time. Party replacements are only during the election process for candidates. Once we’ve hit a certain point (called an election), Article III, Section 10 of the South Dakota Constitution says:

§ 10. Filling legislative vacancies. The Governor shall make appointments to fill such vacancies as may occur in either house of the Legislature.

If it’s before Governor Noem takes her new job, it will be her appointment. If it’s after a new Governor is sworn in, it would be Larry Rhoden’s. So, either it will be Kristi’s last appointment, or Rhoden’s first. And the process is run as the Governor deems fit. Period.

My only other thoughts in the matter are “is there something coming we need to watch for when it comes to Rep-Elect Reder?” Because people usually don’t quit before they take office without an outside reason.