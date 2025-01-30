Rep. Odenbach’s HB1020 voucher bill fails amidst demonizing his opponents

While listening to the testimony for House Bill 1020, the somewhat mainstream conservative school voucher bill which fared more poorly than HB 1009, the extreme hard right school voucher measure, one of the things that I couldn’t help but key in on what was being said. I also had a legislator confirm that view, when they commented that they thought Scott didn’t do himself any favors by demonizing his opponents.

Despite Odenbach serving as the Republican House Majority Leader, where he should feel the confidence of taking the lead on the legislation, Scott felt the need to take unnecessary swipes at his opponents such as public education, South Dakota Retailers, the SD Chamber like this is a grudge match or he’s preparing mailings.

As you’ll hear from this clipped testimony, it’s as if he can’t help himself from making it personal:

Right on the outset.. opponents have a “monopoly” on money, taxpayer paid lobbyists.. later in testimony another claim of an army of lobbyists paid with your tax dollars and running push polls.

But if you look at how everyone lined up, I tend to think Scott is ignoring the stone in his own eye, while he complains about the mote in that of others.

There were a lot of people representing themselves, and organizations, who took their time to drive to Pierre to raise their objections.

But somehow, I was not able to find in the audio Scott mentioning his own measure’s taxpayer paid lobbyists or special interest groups who were there in favor of his bill:

Blue badges, special interest groups, and I noticed the list of proponents also included Julie Tipton, the person who was in front of the basketball game the other day telling the crowd in a microphone “This is about getting money from our state for non-public schools!“

Let’s not kid ourselves. Under our state laws and constitution, public schools are publicly funded, and private/parochial schools are not. The have nots want access to bleed funds out of that pot of money we’ve reserved for the public education of our children, even though we’re not great about keeping that pot filled in pace with inflation.

If Scott is going to continue to swipe at the public schools he represents in favor of the special interests he wants to pander to, he should at least recognize that he’s not coming to the debate with any more holy righteousness or moral authority than his opponents to school vouchers have in defending education.

And he might find himself more successful if he keeps the campaign postcard rhetoric to himself. Because you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.