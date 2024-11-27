Rocky Hayes sentenced to 120 days for child porn, must register as sex offender

Rocky Hayes managed to avoid big boy jail today for possessing child porn he claims to have downloaded 20 years ago yet managed to hang on to since, uploading it to dropbox which was not around 20 years ago:

He admitted the illegal files were on his computer. In a plea agreement with the Lincoln County States’ Attorney, Hayes pleaded no contest to one count of possession of child pornography. Along with 120 days of electronic home monitoring with work release he will pay a $1,000 fine and will be on supervised probation for four years. And “Defendant had possessed those same videos throughout the last roughly twenty years, transferring them from one external memory device to another. Defendant’s conviction for one count of possession of child pornography will require him to register on South Dakota’s Sex Offender Registry.”

Read that story at KELOland.com.

While we might question the light sentence, I think we can take solace that he is on the sex-offender registry, and has a 10 year sentence hanging over his head if he re-offends.

