Rounds for Senate Campaign changing the guard; Pam Roberts new Rounds for Senate Treasurer

As 2024 is closing, US Senator Mike Rounds is changing the guard slightly in his campaign structure.

Current member of the Board of Regents and Former State GOP Chair Pam Roberts has been designated as the campaign treasurer for the Rounds for Senate campaign in filings made with the Federal Elections Commission this weekend, changing out from former State Senator Barb Everist.

Rounds F1A Dec2024 by Pat Powers on Scribd

As Pam is more local to Senator Rounds’ home base in Pierre than Barb is in Sioux Falls, it could mean that Senator Rounds is getting ready to fight a more aggressive primary election effort in 2026, and Pam is a veteran of many election battles.

Which is smart, given the upheaval that the Republican Party in South Dakota has been and will continue to experience through the next election.

Stay tuned, as I’m sure we’ll see more moves on the board in coming months.