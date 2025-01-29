Rounds Joins Department of Government Efficiency Caucus

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that he has joined the Senate’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus. The DOGE Caucus is a bipartisan, bicameral group of members ready to work hand-in-hand with the Trump administration to identify and eliminate wasteful spending and resources in the federal government.

“Hardworking Americans deserve to have their taxpayer dollars spent wisely,” said Rounds. “For the past four years, we had an administration in the White House that did not place a priority on eliminating wasteful government spending. The Trump administration is not only prepared, but committed, to cutting wasteful spending. I’m ready to work with my colleagues in the Senate to do our part in assisting President Trump in cutting spending, eliminating unnecessary programs and streamlining the federal government so it works for the people rather than the bureaucracy. One place to start is eliminating the federal Department of Education and returning educational decisions to our states, saving at least $1.3 billion in taxpayer dollars.”

Rounds is joining Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in cutting wasteful government spending.

For a full list of Rounds’ caucus memberships, click HERE.

