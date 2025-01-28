Rounds, Thune Introduce Legislation to Rename Pierre Federal Building after Marcella LeBeau

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today introduced the Marcella LeBeau Recognition Act to designate the federal office building in Pierre as the “Marcella LeBeau Federal Building.” Born in Promise, LeBeau was a lifelong South Dakotan, a World War II Veteran, a nurse and a well-respected leader in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and across the state.

“Marcella LeBeau lived an incredible life in service to her tribe, her state and her country,” said Rounds. “She had a true passion for helping others and dedicated her life to not only improving but saving the lives of others. I was honored to be able to meet with Marcella several times over the course of her life, including in 2021 when she flew out to Washington, DC at the age of 101 to meet with me. This legislation would make certain that all who enter the federal building in Pierre will remember her life and legacy.”

“Marcella LeBeau dedicated her life to serving others, from treating wounded soldiers on the front lines at the Battle of the Bulge to working for the Indian Health Service for over three decades,” said Thune. “This legislation will honor her remarkable life and ensure her legacy remains a fixture in our state capital for generations to come.”

This legislation is endorsed by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association.

“On behalf of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the tióšpaye (family) of Marcella LeBeau we would like send our sincere gratitude to Senator Rounds for his leadership, thoughtfulness and honor in renaming the Pierre SD federal building after our late matriarch our beloved grandmother Marcella LeBeau Wígmuŋke Wašté Wíŋ,” said Ryman LeBeau, Chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Grandson of Marcella LeBeau.

“Marcella LeBeau was a true hero in World War II, saving our soldiers from death and braving the German Army during the Battle of the Bulge,” said Gay Kingman, Executive Director of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association. “She was a leader on healthcare and native rights, and she was the conscience of America. She was a beautiful person who cared deeply about the Sioux nation and all of America.”

BACKGROUND ON MARCELLA LEBEAU :

Marcella LeBeau, “Wígmuŋke Wašté Wíŋ”, was born in 1919 and grew up in Promise, South Dakota as a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe (CRST). She attended boarding school and after graduating from nursing school at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, LeBeau enlisted in the United States Army Nurse Corps in 1943. She served with the Army Nurse Corps’ 76th General Hospital based in Minister, England. As Allied forces retook France and Belgium, she treated injured soldiers from medical tents, sometimes with bombs buzzing overhead.

Following her service in the military, she returned to South Dakota and continued her career as a nurse with the Indian Health Services (IHS). At the time of her retirement, LeBeau was the Director of Nursing for IHS in Eagle Butte. She also served on the CRST Council, becoming a well-established tribal leader. LeBeau was a recipient of the French Legion of Honor Medal and has been inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame and the National Native American Hall of Fame. She was a strong advocate for Lakota language, culture and spirituality. She was a lifelong advocate for healing of the Wounded Knee Massacre, which occurred in 1890.

Click HERE for full bill text.

